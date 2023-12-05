Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Playful Cat Returned to Shelter, Breaks Hearts on TikTok

Mama is a domestic shorthaired cat who was rescued with her kittens. She is a playful cat with a sweet personality. Found in Atlanta, Georgia, local rescue FurKids took in Mama in hopes of soon finding her a forever home. Although she was adopted, she was later returned to the shelter. This left the playful cat “sad and confused”. Now, Mama is searching for a new home.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Cats’ Fluffy Tails Inspire Envy in Canine Sibling

Not all dogs are a fan of having their tails touched. However, one French Bulldog insists on having his tiny tail stroked after becoming jealous of his feline siblings having their fluffy tails pet. A funny TikTok video showing the ritual can be seen on the account @llyss.rae.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Friendly Stranger Makes Sweet American Bulldog So Happy

Chooch is an American Bulldog with a sweet personality. However, his appearance sometimes frightens people. American Bulldogs are often stereotyped as mean or aggressive due to a complicated history and widespread breed bans. This made the moment one friendly stranger decided to give Chooch a chance and came to say hi extra special for the pup. The experience was shared in a TikTok video posted to the account @eddienchooch215.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Johnathan the Tortoise, the Oldest Animal in the World, Turns 191!

In Saint Helena, nestled in the South Atlantic Ocean, resides a true marvel of nature – Jonathan the giant tortoise. This extraordinary creature, believed to have been born in 1832, recently celebrated his 191st birthday, making him not only the world’s oldest living land animal but also the oldest chelonian ever recorded.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Qantas Flexes Policies to Save Homeless Pets

Saving Animals from Euthanasia (SAFE), a volunteer-run animal rescue group in Western Australia, has successfully lobbied Qantas to modify its rules concerning the transportation of pets. The airline had recently implemented stringent bans on pet transport on days when temperatures were forecasted to exceed 35 degrees Celsius. This decision posed a significant challenge for animal rescue efforts, particularly in regions like northern WA, where temperatures regularly soar above the specified limit.

Click here to read the full story!

6. How Palestinians are Rescuing Dogs

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023, the West Bank of Palestine has witnessed a distressing fallout affecting not only its human population but also its vulnerable animal inhabitants. Stray dogs, once reliant on tourists and restaurants for sustenance, now face dire circumstances as the tourism industry collapses, and businesses shut down.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Al Gore Criticizes UAE’s Leadership at COP28 and Challenges Oil Companies at Climate Summit

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) climate summit hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a focal point of controversy, as climate advocate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore expressed concerns about the leadership and criticized the involvement of major oil companies in the ongoing climate negotiations. Gore’s remarks, made during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the conference in Dubai, highlight growing skepticism among delegates regarding the integrity of the COP28 President, Sultan al-Jaber, who also serves as the head of the UAE’s national oil company ADNOC.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Georgetown University’s Trailblazing Undergraduate Degree in Environment and Sustainability

Georgetown University has taken a significant leap in environmental education by launching its first-ever undergraduate degree program in environment and sustainability. Beginning in spring 2024, this pioneering program, known as the Joint Environment & Sustainability Program (JESP), is a collaborative effort between the Earth Commons Institute and the College of Arts & Sciences. It offers a Bachelor of Science degree and is open to first-year students, sophomores, and all incoming Hoyas of the Class of 2028.

Click here to read the full story!

9. COP28’s Bold Pledge: A Giant Leap Towards Renewable Energy and Ending Fossil Fuels

At the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, a groundbreaking pledge has been made by countries and major oil companies, signaling a major shift in the global approach to climate change. In a historic move, around 100 countries have committed to tripling the world’s renewable energy use by 2030, marking a significant step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Groundbreaking Climate Summit Targets Global Food Crisis

In a landmark decision at COP28, world leaders have boldly pledged to confront the significant role of food and agriculture in climate change. This historic commitment, made at the UN climate summit in Dubai, marks the first time such a global focus has been placed on the food sector’s impact on our planet.

Click here to read the full story!

