1. Vet Surprises Shelter Animals By Dressing up as Santa!

The furry residents of Friends of Campbell County, Tennessee Animals received a surprise visit from none other than Santa Claus himself, embodied by their very own veterinarian, Dr. Carson Hutchison. The 73-year-old veterinarian, who has dedicated eight years of service to the shelter, decided to spread joy after a long day of performing over 40 spay and neuter surgeries for community pets.

2. Viral TikTok of a Four-Legged Drama Queen Dog Has Us LOLing

A recent viral TikTok video posted by Kenzie (@kenziedoddharris) showcases her dog’s antics as she pretends to limp, leaving viewers in stitches.

3. Rescue Saves Eight Husky Puppies Who Were Facing Euthanasia

Just days before Christmas, eight Husky puppies and their mother were abandoned outside of a Redding, California shelter. Heartbreakingly, the shelter was already over capacity with 380 dogs in their care. This meant that the nine new dogs faced euthanasia. At only three weeks old, it looked like the husky puppies would not even get a chance at living life. Luckily, the nonprofit rescue organization Street Dog Hero, drove down from Bend, Oregon to take in the Husky puppies and their mother.

4. Charity Dog Walk in Madrid Raises Awareness for Animal Abandonment

Madrid‘s streets came alive with furry companions and their dedicated humans during the city’s annual Sanperrestre walk on Saturday, a festive event aimed at raising awareness about the pressing issue of animal abandonment. Organized by the animal protection group El Refugio, the event mirrors the year-end San Silvestre race but focuses on advocating against animal abuse and finding loving homes for abandoned dogs and cats.

5. “Extremely Rare” Killer Whale Sightings Off the California Coast

A spectacle is unfolding off the Southern California coast as a pod of orcas, including a young calf, captivates experts and whale enthusiasts alike with a series of “extremely rare” sightings. The group of 10 whales has been frolicking in the waters between Oxnard and San Diego for the past two weeks, showcasing stunning acrobatics and approaching boats with unusual friendliness.

6. Bear Attacks Surge in Japan as Food Sources Dwindle

In recent months, Japan has witnessed a surge in bear attacks, reaching record levels that have left both experts and communities concerned. The scarcity of food due to a dry summer has driven these normally elusive creatures into closer proximity to human habitats. As a result, the number of reported incidents between April and November has skyrocketed to 193, with a shocking 212 victims, and six fatalities, marking a record high in bear-related incidents.

7. Young Alaskan Leads Historic Climate Lawsuit Against U.S. Government

In a groundbreaking legal battle against the U.S. government, Nathan Baring, a third-generation Alaskan, stands as a plaintiff among 21 young Americans in the Juliana v United States case. The lawsuit accuses the government of willfully ignoring the peril of fossil fuels, infringing on the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs to life, liberty, and property, and failing to safeguard public trust resources. The plaintiffs aim for a revolutionary verdict declaring the nation’s pro-fossil fuel policies unconstitutional, potentially steering monumental policy changes toward a greener future.

8. Climate change is Increasing Deadly Lightning Strikes in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is witnessing a harrowing increase in deaths due to lightning strikes, a distressing consequence of Climate change and extreme weather patterns. On a day that was supposed to be filled with matrimonial joy, Mamun faced an unimaginable tragedy, losing 16 relatives to a lightning strike on the way to his wedding ceremony. This poignant story highlights the human cost of the increasing frequency and intensity of storms in the region.

9. Dubai Implements Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban

Dubai is making an environmental leap forward with a new law banning single-use plastic bags, coming into effect on the 1st day of 2024. Initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, this resolution is part of a phased approach to rid the emirate of disposable plastic products, marking a significant stride towards sustainability.

10. 2023 Marks the Start of Fossil Fuel Decline: A New Dawn for Climate Action

In what’s seen as a hopeful turn in our global climate saga, 2023 may stand out as the year when annual carbon emissions from energy use finally peaked, signaling what many hope is the beginning of the end for the fossil fuel era. This momentous shift is seen as a critical tipping point, a much-needed inflection in the race to net-zero emissions, albeit later than many experts hoped for.

