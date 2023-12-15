Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Funny Viral Video Shows Vet Distracting Nervous Dog

For many dogs, going to the vet is a nerve-racking experience. However, the staff at Hawaii Kai Veterinary Clinic in Honolulu, Hawaii have come up with a fun way to put their patients at ease. Their hilarious distraction method has gone viral on social media, amassing over 19 million views on their Instagram account.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Adorable Puppy Seeing Snow for First Time Will Make Your Day

An adorable puppy named Roscoe is melting hearts on TikTok after his human posted a video that shows him seeing snow for the first time. Roscoe is a cross between a cocker spaniel and a springer spaniel, known as a sprocker. He lives in the city of Newcastle, located in the United Kingdom.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Pregnant Stray Dog Finds Safe Space, Has Surprise for Rescuer

As overwhelmed shelters struggle to find space for new animals, the abandonment of dogs and cats is spiking across the nation. This likely is what led to a pregnant stray dog named Carol being left on the streets. It appears that Carol had a loving home at one point, but was abandoned when her family could no longer afford to care for her. Left behind in Houston’s “Corridor of Cruelty”, she became one of the many dogs who wander the area’s streets.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Sperm Whale Beached, Dies in Western Australia Shortly After Swimming With Humans

An endangered sperm whale that was recently spotted swimming at a beach in Western Australia has died after becoming beached on a sandbar. Wildlife officials say that the whale was elderly and sick. However, they are still attempting to learn more about what caused the whale to become stranded.

Click here to read the full story!

5. South Korea Implements Ban on Exotic Animal Cafes!

South Korea has taken a significant step towards enhancing animal welfare with the recent implementation of a ban on exotic animal cafes. These establishments, where visitors could see, touch, and interact with a variety of wild animals, were subject to an amendment to the Wildlife Protection and Management Act approved at a Cabinet meeting on December 5.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Ukrainian Charities and Emergency Services Rescue Dozens of Animals from Abandoned Island

Two Ukrainian animal charities, UAnimals and Help Animals Poltava, joined forces with the State Emergency Service (DSNS) to rescue three dozen animals stranded on an island in the Poltava region. The operation, aptly named “Operation Wet Noses,” unfolded over five hours as dedicated rescuers worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the abandoned animals.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Whole Foods is Adding Twrl Milk Tea to 153 Stores!

A plant-based food and beverage company rooted in the founders’ Chinese and Taiwanese American heritage called Twrl Milk Tea has proudly joined forces with Whole Foods Market to introduce its unique line of milk teas. This collaboration brings Twrl’s complete collection, featuring four distinct flavors—Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea, Jasmine Pu’erh, Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea, and Ube Milk Tea—to selected Whole Foods Market locations in the North Atlantic, Southern Pacific, and Northern California regions, totaling 153 stores.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Cow’s Milk Now Leading Cause of Fatal Allergies in Children Under 16

In a groundbreaking development, a landmark study has identified cow’s milk as the primary cause of fatal anaphylaxis in children under 16. This startling revelation comes from research published in the British Medical Journal, examining UK hospital admissions for anaphylaxis over a decade. The study highlights a shift in allergy trends, showing a decrease in deaths from peanut or tree nut allergies and a worrying increase in fatalities linked to cow’s milk allergies.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Billionaires from Polluting Industries Dominate Cop28, Raising Green Concerns

A striking revelation has come to light at the Cop28 UN summit: at least one in four of the registered billionaire delegates have amassed their wealth from highly polluting industries such as petrochemicals, mining, and beef production. This finding, disclosed in an exclusive analysis by the Guardian, raises critical questions about the influence these ultra-rich individuals may have on global efforts to address the climate crisis. The combined net worth of these 34 billionaires is a staggering $495.5bn.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Unilever Under Investigation for Greenwashing Eco-Friendly Product Claims

Unilever, the household name behind popular products like Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and Lynx/Axe deodorant, is facing an investigation over its environmental claims. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is probing whether Unilever might be overstating the eco-friendliness of certain products, potentially misleading consumers.

Click here to read the full story!

