1. Abandoned Dog Found Waiting for Family to Return

When Luck’s Rescue in rural Georgia got a call about an abandoned dog, they lept into action. While inspecting a property after the tenants had moved out, the landlord discovered a dog named Lucy who had been left behind. Left in the freezing temperatures for two weeks without food or water, the abandoned dog was covered in mats, fleas, and ticks. Her collar was also so tight that it was choking her. Despite her treatment, she still appeared to be patiently waiting for her family to reappear. However, a neighbor confirmed that they had moved away, leaving her behind.

2. Cute Viral Video Captures Dalmatian Comforting Little Sister During Car Ride

A Dalmatian named Dino has become a social media sensation for his endearing act of comforting his little sister, Ruby, during a car ride. The cute clip, shared on TikTok by the pups’ owner under the username @dino.and.ruby, has garnered over 73,000 likes, capturing the attention and affection of viewers worldwide.

3. Resourceful Dog Parent Turns Walk into a TikTok Sensation

A dog parent has transformed the mundane (and often annoying) task of walking the dog in the rain into a delightful thing that has captured the hearts of viewers on TikTok. The adorable video, posted on the account @oneandonlyminion, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 1.2 million views, 151,000 likes, and 1,000 comments.

4. Arizona Humane Society Advocates for Stricter Animal Cruelty Laws Amid Spike in Abuse Cases

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is taking a stand against animal cruelty by throwing its Support behind proposed changes to the state’s animal cruelty laws. The organization has witnessed a notable increase in abuse investigations, prompting its advocacy for Senate Bill 1047, a legislative initiative aimed at revising Arizona’s standards for defining “cruel neglect” of animals.

5. Chinese Researchers Clone Rhesus Monkey for Medical Research

The research, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, reveals that the cloned rhesus monkey, named “ReTro” after the scientific method employed, has remained healthy for over two years, indicating the success of the cloning process.

6. New Laws That Will Help Improve Animal Welfare in 2024

The beginning of 2024 has ushered in a myriad of animal welfare laws. These laws are designed to improve the living conditions and well-being of both wild and domestic species. The latest welfare changes address several important issues. These include limiting the use of cages for laying hens, banning wildlife killing contests, and prohibiting selfies with bears and monkeys. Read on to learn more about these important new animal welfare laws.

7. Welsh Pub Crowned Europe’s Best Vegan Restaurant

A Welsh pub has emerged as the best vegan restaurant in Europe, securing regional recognition and claiming the fourth spot globally. The Queen Inn, located in Cwmbran, South Wales, has embraced the plant-based movement, redefining traditional pub fare with a creative twist.

8. How Plant Protein Boosts Longevity in Women’s Health

Are you ready for a game-changing health tip that could transform your life? Ladies, it’s time to embrace the power of plants! Recent research from Tufts University reveals a startling secret: diets rich in plant protein could be the key to staying healthy as we age.

9. Study Shows that Greenland is Losing 30 Million Tons of Ice per Hour

The Greenland ice cap is experiencing unprecedented ice loss, losing an average of 30 million tons per hour, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. This alarming rate is 20% higher than previously estimated, posing significant threats to the delicate balance of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (Amoc) and, consequently, global climate systems.

10. Aldi USA Bans Plastic Bags in All 2,300 Stores Nationwide

In an eco-friendly move that’s capturing attention across the US, Aldi, the popular discount grocery retailer, has made a bold decision: to eliminate plastic shopping bags from all of its 2,300 stores nationwide. This move positions Aldi as the first major retailer in the US to take such a significant step towards environmental sustainability.

