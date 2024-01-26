Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. One-Eyed Rescue Dog is Thriving Four Years After Being Surrendered

In 2020, a twelve-year-old senior dog named Lenny found himself at Rufus’s Rescue Dogs in Louisiana after being surrendered by his parents due to a move. Rebecca Horgan, the compassionate soul behind the animal rescue, took Lenny into her home-based rescue organization, recognizing the ideal setting it offered for senior rescues.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Golden Retrievers’ Snowy Adventure Captures Hearts Online

A family of five golden retrievers has taken the internet by storm after their human shared an adorable video of their snowy escapade. The viral clip, posted on TikTok under the username 5_shadesofgolden, features the golden retrievers – Honey, Star, Bruce, Cookie, and Jack – eagerly awaiting the chance to frolic in the snow.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Watch This Pomapoo Master the Art of Sledding

Earlier this week, a sudden snowstorm swept across Tennessee, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. For Tiffany Brown Arp and her family in Lakesite, Tennessee, this rare occurrence called for immediate action, as they dusted off their snow boots and embraced the fleeting beauty of the Tennessee freeze.

Click here to read the full story!

4. First-Ever IVF Rhino Pregnancy Brings Hope for Species

Scientists have successfully achieved the world’s first in vitro fertilization (IVF) rhino pregnancy, raising hopes for saving the critically endangered northern white rhino species. With only two of these animals remaining on the planet, this fertility breakthrough represents a pivotal step in Conservation efforts.

Click here to read the full story!

5. New Emperor Penguin Colonies Discovered in Antarctica Provide Vital Conservation Insights

Scientists have identified four new emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica through satellite imagery, bringing the total known nesting sites to 66. This discovery is crucial for conservationists who are closely monitoring the species, which faces increasing pressure due to climate change.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Dutch Authorities Allow Shooting “Deviant” Wolves with Paintball Guns

The court in Utrecht, central Netherlands, has granted Dutch authorities the right to shoot “deviant” wolves with paintball guns to protect public safety. The decision follows a prolonged legal battle over the behavior of wolves in the De Hoge Veluwe National Park, where one female wolf displayed an unusual lack of fear towards cyclists, walkers, and photographers.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Article on Animal Proteins Being “Crucial” for Aging Women Misrepresents Study’s Findings

An article recently published in the Daily Mail struck fear into the hearts of many plant-based people. Titled “Warning vegans! Animal proteins are crucial for healthy aging, major study of 50,000 women shows,” the article discussed the results of a study conducted by Tufts University that investigated how protein consumption by women in middle life affects health as they age. However, an article written by Robbie Lockie and published in Vegconomist was quick to point out that the Daily Mail piece distorts some of the study’s findings.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Vivobarefoot Unveils World’s First 3D-Printed Compostable Shoes

London-based shoe company Vivobarefoot has collaborated with material science company Balena to develop the world’s first 3D printed, made-to-measure, compostable shoes. The shoes, adorned in a distinctive beige/white color reminiscent of the long-net stinkhorn fungus found in forests, are poised to make a significant impact on the fashion industry’s environmental footprint.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Huge Amounts of Europe’s Plastic Waste Ends Up in Vietnam’s Natural Landscapes

In an eye-opening study from Utrecht University, researchers have uncovered a disturbing truth about Europe’s plastic waste. Nearly half of it is shipped to various Global South countries, including Vietnam, but instead of being recycled, a large portion ends up in nature.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Proximity to Warehouses Affects the Health of New York City’s Residents

In a startling revelation, a new report has unveiled a concerning truth about New York City’s air quality, which could be affecting millions of its residents. The study analyzed warehouse and census data, revealing that nearly 3 million New Yorkers live within just half a mile of a large warehouse. This proximity is more than just a logistical issue; it’s a health hazard.

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: