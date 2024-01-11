Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Sibling Squabble! TikToker Shares the Reality of Having “Girl Cats”

People who grew up with siblings might relate a little too hard to a TikTok video shared by the account @holliebellaaxo which shares the reality of having “girl cats”. The video shows an adorable interaction that deteriorates quickly into a sibling squabble. The two girl cats struck a chord with TikTok viewers, quickly going viral on the social media platform.

Click here to read the full story!

2. English Hotel, Beck Hall, Transitions to Fully Vegan

In December, an English hotel committed to going fully plant-based. It is marketing itself as “England’s First 100% Plant-Based Hotel”. Beck Hall Hotel, Bar, and Restaurant is located in the Yorkshire village of Malham. The location is over 300 years old.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Cigarette Smoke Increases Dogs’ Risk of Cancer, Study Shows

It is not news that cigarettes are harmful to health. However, a new study has shown that being around cigarette smoke may also be harmful to dogs. The study investigated the link between cigarette smoke and bladder cancer in a group of 120 Scottish terriers.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Amazing New Technology! Dog Companion Robot Developed

Ever wished you could pop home in the middle of the day for a quick game of fetch with your dog, or to give your cat a treat? Well, a new Pet Robot from Oro makes this just a little easier. The innovative robot companion may also help ease separation anxiety and soothe nervous animals.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Polish People Help Protect Pups in Need in the Face of Cold Front

Like many shelters and rescues around the world, KTOZ Shelter for Homeless Animals in Krakow found themselves facing overcrowding issues. However, in the face of a cold front, this left the shelter scrambling to find safe spaces for the 300 dogs in their care. Residents of the city, located in southern Poland were warned on Friday that temperatures could plummet to minus 20 degrees Celsius (negative four degrees Fahrenheit). In these dangerously low temperatures, the shelter faced a dangerous dilemma. Due to the large number of dogs in their care, they did not have adequate indoor kennel space for all of the pups in need. So, on Friday, January 5th, KTOZ sent out an urgent appeal asking city residents to adopt or foster a dog so that they could have a safe indoor space during the cold weather. They titled the program “Operation Freeze”.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Shocking Animal Cruelty Video of Dog Being Shoved Inside Crate Sparks Legal Action Against Pleasant Hill Man

A Pleasant Hill, MO man, Matt Fiala, is facing charges of animal cruelty after a video capturing his abusive actions towards a young German Shepherd went viral on social media. The incident occurred on January 2, and Fiala now confronts charges related to the disturbing footage that was shared directly with the police.

Click here to read the full story!

7. The Laughing Cow Unveils New Plant-Based Spreadable Cheese

The Laughing Cow is making waves in the plant-based world with the launch of its eagerly awaited dairy-free alternative, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in Garlic & Herb. This vegan cheese is coming to the shelves of Whole Foods stores across the United States.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Norway’s Bold Dive into Deep-Sea Mining: A Game Changer or a Marine Nightmare?

Norway has just leaped into the future, or maybe into controversy, by becoming the world’s first country to greenlight commercial-scale deep-sea mining. This groundbreaking decision could change how we source essential minerals for green technologies. But, is it a step towards a sustainable future or a dive into environmental disaster?

Click here to read the full story!

9. Israel-Gaza Conflict’s Huge Climate Impact

In a startling revelation, new research highlights the immense environmental toll of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The carbon emissions from just two months of warfare have surpassed the annual carbon footprint of over 20 climate-vulnerable countries combined. This alarming fact sheds light on the often-overlooked ecological cost of military actions.

Click here to read the full story!

10. 2023 Was Earth’s Hottest Year in a Century

2023 wasn’t just another year; it was a year that blazed into the history books. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), last year was not only the hottest year on record since 1850 but also, strikingly, likely the warmest the Earth has been in the last 100,000 years!

Click here to read the full story!

