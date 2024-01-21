Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Curcumin, derived from the vibrant and aromatic spice, turmeric, has emerged as a powerful health booster in the world of wellness. Its potential to combat inflammation, mitigate the symptoms of conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and its role in possibly halting the progression of certain tumors has captured the interest of both researchers and health enthusiasts alike. Furthermore, the myriad of health benefits attributed to curcumin, along with the compounds found within turmeric, has made it a subject of fascination for those seeking to harness the healing properties of nature.

1. Natrogix

Natrogix Turmeric Curcumin Supplement is vegan and helps with joint pain relief! It is non-GMO and costs $17.99.

Gillian said, “Omg !!!!! This is absolutely THE BEST. I am full of arthritis hips knees back toes. I tried 3 caps in AM with food.. seemed ok. Then I felt since I was still hurting maybe I should try more. Well, after the second dose in one day, relief was awesome. Inflammation…GONE. Had my gallbladder out 2years ago. Digestion has never been the same since. But now, I can eat almost all food. Not hot and spicy tho. No bloating and stools are normal. That is a first since gallbladder removal. I can’t run out of this stuff. Btw Krill Oil helps a lot with arthritis inflammation. I’m using collagen Hyaluronic acid, Vit C these together help joints hair nails, etc.. sooo I have been in terrible pain with swollen knees. Hips are no fun either. But with this stuff, I can sleep some on my bad hip. This is the best ever. Love it. Soooo glad I found it.”

2. Trucurc

Trucurc Turmeric Curcumin Supplement has black pepper for increased potency, is vegan, and is non-GMO. It costs $19.04.

Lori said, “I take this product, along with some other supplements, for joint pain relief (knees, ankles, hips). It did what PT, meloxicam, tramadol, cortisone, vicodin, braces, wraps, boots, surgery, topical ointments…etc. could not do. I am able to stay on my feet at work all night long. I am NOT pain-free, but the difference is amazing. I am no longer taking prescription pain meds or anything stronger than Tylenol or Advil occasionally. I have to be careful not to overdo it now as my limp is virtually gone. I don’t know if it’s one supplement or the combination, but I don’t intend to stop taking them. I still experience stiffness after sitting or resting but once I get up and moving, it’s so much easier. My doctor is amazed at the improvement. (Talk with your Doctor first, as I did.)”

3. Vimerson Health

Vimerson Health Turmeric Curcumin is gluten, soy, and sugar-free. It costs $22.58 for 60 capsules.

Sarah said, “Noticed that added to our nutritional regimen we have more energy. Pain levels difficult to asses for is very subjective but the pain is not present daily as it used to be. Time will tell.”

4. Jarrow Formulas

Jarrow Formulas Curcumin is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. For 120 servings, it costs $31.32.

Danielle said, “Omg! I was reading up on what would heal boils cause I had 2-4 that popped up. The articles I’ve read said that turmeric kills the infection/bacteria(?) causing it to spread so for a week I’ve been taking turmeric milk with pepper etc but I couldn’t take it anymore (it doesn’t taste good), plus I need more curcumin for it to work. So I thought, why not buy a turmeric/curcumin supplement??? So I tried this one! I went past the ones with pepper and all those gimmicky packaging because they have such a SUPER LOW amount of curcumin and just a bunch of turmeric and pepper. Plus you have to take 3 freakin tablets a day so even tho those come with a few hundred tablets, you can only use it for a few mos. bec of how low each tablet has that you have to take 3 a day.

This has WAY more and wanted to try basic curcumin and this WORKS! I cannot believe my boils shrinked faster than it would have naturally. I almost went to the Dr. because it was getting so huge (gross I know) but this supplement is awesome.”

5. Me First Living

Me First Living Turmeric Curcumin has increased absorption, is vegan, and is made in the USA. It costs $24.26.

One reviewer said, “We haven’t been taking this product for too long but my husband and I do seem to have less joint pain. I’m sure as time goes on we will see even more benefits considering all the great reports we hear about taking turmeric on a daily basis.”

6. NatureWise

NatureWise Curcumin Turmeric is made with ginger. It is also vegan, nut-free, wheat-free, and gluten-free! A two-month supply costs $20.42.

Sandra said, “I’ve tried many brands of turmeric and this one works best for me, and continue to purchase this one. If for some reason I stop taking it, I can tell a difference in the way my body feels.”

7. Vimergy

Vimergy Curcumin with Turmeric is vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and gluten-free. For a bottle with 30 servings, it costs $37.05.

Jennifer C. said, “I take this product daily. I choose this specific brand because it has the cleanest ingredients I can find. That is the most important to me. I’m hoping to elevate some back pain. I also believe turmeric should be a part of everybody’s diet!”

8. Health Thru Nutrition

Health Thru Nutrition Turmeric Curcumin Complex is vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, and gluten-free. The pack of 120 costs $29.99.

One reviewer said, “I have been on these pills since 9/1/23 and a lot of the swelling in my hands has gone down and they don’t ache half as much as they used to. Very pleased with them.”

9. Dr. Danielle

Dr. Danielle Turmeric Curcumin Supplements are organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. It costs $22.46.

One reviewer said, “…So I decided to pull the trigger and try Dr Danielle’s Turmeric. I was attracted by the fact that this is an organic product, and contains a compound intended to enhance its effectiveness (Bioperine). Apparently, this is a special sort of black pepper extract that makes the Turmeric more effective. My education is not in chemistry, so I did a little searching and learned that this Bioperine is a product that can also be purchased alone, for the purpose of enhancing the effectiveness of other compounds. So Dr. Danielle’s product is really offering a little extra bang for the buck, as it were, by including this compound in their product. I also noticed that most of the other Turmeric compounds I compared, did not also include Bioperine. It is unclear why that is the case.

So earlier this week, I received my bottle of Turmeric, and took one immediately. I noticed that once again I became flushed, which had not happened in quite some time. I don’t know if that’s because I was taking a compound that was more effective than the other brand I had been using, but I can’t really think of any other reason why that would happen. More importantly, I noticed that it helped alleviate my symptoms from (the health condition that I’m not discussing openly). It’s not a huge effect, but it is noticeable.”

10. Terranics

Terranics Turmeric Curcumin is made in the USA, non-GMO, and vegan. For a bottle with 90 capsules, it costs $14.49.

Michelle said, “I’ve dealt with some stenosis in my lower back and sacrum for almost 2 years which caused some weakness and achiness in my legs throughout the day. I’ve been taking this for about 5 months now and it’s helped so much. No more achiness in my legs and my back doesn’t hurt as much either. Highly recommend these supplements.”

This golden-hued compound, derived from turmeric, has shown remarkable potential in combating inflammation, alleviating the suffering of individuals with conditions like arthritis, and even exhibiting the promise of inhibiting tumor growth. Moreover, the wealth of preliminary studies indicating its potential to protect against various ailments, from colitis to high cholesterol, has led to a surge in interest and demand for curcumin supplements.

