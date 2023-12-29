Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Heartburn affects a significant portion of the American population, with one in three individuals experiencing it weekly, according to a survey in the journal Gastroenterology. It occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) fails to seal properly, allowing stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus. The result is a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdominal area. While common, it’s crucial not to overlook this condition, as persistent heartburn can lead to serious complications. Gastroenterologist Vanessa Méndez emphasizes that addressing the root causes through lifestyle adjustments can sometimes lead to a reversal of symptoms.

Preventive Measures

Timed Meals: Avoid eating just before intense exercise or bedtime, as gravity plays a role in the digestive process, and lying down can exacerbate symptoms. Eat Mindfully: Slow down at mealtime, and stop eating when you’re full. Smaller, more frequent meals can prevent overindulgence and reduce the likelihood of heartburn. Avoid Fatty Foods: Fried and high-fat foods common in the standard American diet can trigger heartburn by increasing the time food spends in the stomach. Choose Whole Plant Foods: A diet rich in fiber from whole plant foods decreases strain on the stomach, with studies showing a 63% reduction in symptoms for those with acid reflux. Track Your Food: Identify triggers by monitoring your diet. Spicy, acidic, or triggering foods, as well as alcohol and certain medications, may contribute to heartburn.

Natural Remedies for Heartburn Relief

Deep Breathing: A small trial published in Gastroenterology demonstrated that deep diaphragmatic breathing for 30 minutes after meals reduced acid reaching the esophagus by half. Soy Milk: Plant-based milk, especially soy, can neutralize acid and provide relief due to its higher protein content. Gravity Assistance: Elevating your head at least 6 inches with a pillow wedge can harness gravity’s assistance during bedtime.

If heartburn occurs more than twice a week, it may indicate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which, if left untreated, can lead to severe complications. Symptoms such as regurgitation, sore throat, trouble swallowing, and others warrant a visit to the doctor for proper evaluation and management.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: