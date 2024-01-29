Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

You’ve probably already heard that, on average, we’re drinking a credit card’s worth of microplastics every single week. That already sounded bad, but now we’re learning more information – and it’s worse.

Researchers just published a groundbreaking study showing that, on average, plastic water bottles sold at grocery stores contain 240,000 pieces of nanoplastics that then spread throughout our bodies.

Nanoplastics are even tinier than microplastics – which makes them more dangerous for human health. They shed from plastic products, including water bottles and takeaway food containers.

There’s one way to stop this horrible trend now: companies must no longer be allowed to produce or use plastic products for food and beverages. Please sign this petition to urge major world governments to ban these products!

Nanoplastics Are Invading Our Blood, Cells, and Organs. Companies Must Go Plastic-Free Now! Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: