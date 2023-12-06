Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ociel Baena was a highly beloved and well-known non-binary activist in Mexico. As the first openly non-binary magistrate in the state of Aguascalientes, Baena was a warm, encouraging leader. According to Juan Pablo Delgado, who helps lead a local human rights organization called Amicus: “This is someone who generated so much empathy, affection internationally.”

Now, Baena and their partner Dorian Nieves are dead. Authorities discovered the pair brutally wounded inside their home. The Mexican people are demanding answers and a rigorously thorough investigation.

The Mexican government owes it to these families and the entire LGBTQ+ community to thoroughly investigate the horrific crimes that led to Nieves and Baena’s deaths. Please sign this petition to stand with the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico!



Someone Murdered a Prominent and Beloved Non-Binary Activist in Mexico. Demand Justice Now! Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: