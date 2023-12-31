Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Millions of hardworking people across the United States are struggling to make ends meet. From the grocery till, to the gas pump, to putting a roof over their family’s heads, workers are finding it harder and harder to afford to simply live.
Minimum-wage workers in 22 states are getting a long-overdue raise in 2024, and this change will make a huge difference in their lives. But here’s the problem: In 20 states, the federal minimum wage will remain at a measly $7.25 an hour, unchanged since 2009, while the cost of living has skyrocketed.
That’s why we’re asking you to join us in demanding change. Please sign this petition to Support the Raise the Wage Act of 2023, which aims to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.
