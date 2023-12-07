Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The COP28 climate talks, the largest-ever climate conference with 97,000 registered participants, have raised eyebrows due to an unexpected surge in attendees associated with the coal, oil, and gas industries. According to an analysis by a coalition of green groups, a staggering 2,456 individuals linked to fossil fuel-related organizations have registered for the event, surpassing the total number of delegates from the ten countries most vulnerable to Climate change.
Source: Democracy Now!/YouTube
This substantial increase is attributed in part to recent changes in registration procedures, requiring attendees to be transparent about their employment. While the United Nations aimed to enhance accountability and disclosure, campaigners argue that the surge in representation from the fossil fuel industry cannot be solely attributed to these procedural changes.
George Carew-Jones, from the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition, highlighted the industry’s vested interest in influencing the talks, particularly as rumors circulate about potential progress towards phasing out fossil fuels. COP28 comes at a critical juncture, with discussions revolving around the future of fossil fuels and COP president Sultan al-Jaber seeking to broker a deal on the phasing out or phasing down of these energy sources.
The controversy deepens with Al-Jaber’s dual role as the CEO of Adnoc, the UAE’s state oil company, leading to concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Al-Jaber has faced criticism for remarks that seemingly questioned the scientific consensus on ending fossil fuels. The campaigners argue that the influence of fossil fuel lobbyists extends beyond the presidency, undermining the integrity of the entire COP process.
Campaigners meticulously scrutinize the list of registered attendees, verifying affiliations and connections to fossil fuel entities. Their conservative approach employs a rigorous methodology to ensure accuracy in identifying industry-linked delegates. Joseph Sikulu, Pacific Managing Director at 350.org, expressed deep concern about the growing influence of big polluters at the climate talks, emphasizing the need to end the pervasive impact of oil and gas on shaping the future of vulnerable regions like the Pacific.
As the COP28 discussions unfold, the significant presence of fossil fuel representatives raises questions about the integrity of the process and the potential for industry influence to overshadow the voices advocating for urgent climate action. The global community awaits the outcome of these crucial talks, where the balance between sustainability and industry interests hangs in the balance.
