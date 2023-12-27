Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In an artistic fusion of culture and activism, Pacific hip-hop artists, poets, and dancers are turning up the volume on climate change. The powerful poem “They Taking Pictures of Us in the Water” by Audrey Brown-Pereira has been remixed into a compelling hip-hop track, amplifying the urgent call to action for Pacific communities affected by Climate change.
Source: Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP)/YouTube
