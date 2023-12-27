The song, launched at the prestigious COP28 event in Dubai, is more than just music; it’s a global anthem pushing for the critical need to keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C. Producer Faiumu Matthew Salapu, known as Anonymouz, was struck by the poem’s message and saw the potential of hip-hop to spread this crucial environmental message. His vision led to a track that had delegates and youth alike asking for the link, a testament to its impact.

The Paris Agreement was a pivotal moment in recognizing the 1.5°C target. Anonymouz, moved by the agreement’s significance and unaware of its details before the poem, was inspired to use the song as a vehicle to raise awareness. He urges the same fervor people show in supporting national teams to be directed toward fighting Climate change, highlighting the existential threat it poses to their homelands.

The song’s launch at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion became a stage for not just the leaders but for the vibrant voices of the Pacific. The music video, a requirement set by Brown-Pereira, balanced the artistry of male vocalists with the powerful imagery of female taupou and siva afi dancers. She insisted on retaining feminine elements and sampling her voice, ensuring the song stayed true to its roots while embracing the hip-hop culture.

Anonymouz viewed the adaptation of the poem to a song as a rewarding challenge, embracing the opportunity to delve into the cultural, environmental, and artistic realms. The track is a part of the Mana Moana Pasifika Voices series, urging Pacific people to reflect on their environment. Filmed against the backdrop of Māngere Bridge, the location underscores the connection to land and sea vital to Pacific communities, with local rappers adding their voices to the chorus.

This innovative track stands as a call to action and a celebration of cultural identity, proving that music can be a powerful force in the fight against climate change, urging communities worldwide to listen, act, and dance to a tune that could save their future.

