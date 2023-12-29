Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Electric bikes offer an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vehicles. They can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 225 kilograms each year, according to one study. They are also lighter than cars, reducing air pollution from emissions and particles. However, it took a while for electric bike popularity to rise in the United States. But following the Covid-19 pandemic, electric bike sales are now surging. According to market research firm Circana, electric bike sales climbed by 269 percent between the years of 2019 and 2022. Sales are projected to continue to increase in 2023 and beyond.
Source: CNBC/YouTube
Electric bikes can travel at speeds of up to 28 miles per hour. Their batteries have ranges of up to 40 miles. Since over half of the day-to-day trips Americans make are under three miles, electric bikes can provide a convenient, eco-friendly alternative to driving. Electric bikes require less fuel, create fewer emissions, and are cheaper to maintain than cars.
Tax credits have already been offered to consumers willing to switch from petroleum-powered cars to electric vehicles. The Biden administration has even offered tax breaks of up to 7,500 dollars to those who switch. However, electric bikes have been largely overlooked in these federal financial incentives.
To make up for this, many localities and states have created incentives to encourage US citizens to make the switch to electric bikes. New York is one such state. The state senate recently passed a bill that created a rebate program that will refund up to 50 percent of the purchase of an electric bike or an electric scooter.
To make electric bikes even more attractive, municipalities should consider investing in biking infrastructure. This includes creating safe designated bike lanes. Doing so can help make biking safer and encourage even more people to make the switch to this environmentally friendly form of transportation.
