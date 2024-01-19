Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Greenland ice cap is experiencing unprecedented ice loss, losing an average of 30 million tons per hour, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. This alarming rate is 20% higher than previously estimated, posing significant threats to the delicate balance of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (Amoc) and, consequently, global climate systems.

Researchers, led by Dr Chad Greene at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, utilized satellite photos and artificial intelligence techniques to analyze the retreat of glaciers around Greenland. The study covered 38 years from 1985 to 2022 and revealed widespread shortening, resulting in a total loss of a trillion tons of ice. The melting is not only contributing to rising sea levels but also raising concerns about the potential collapse of the Amoc.

The Amoc, responsible for regulating ocean currents, has been identified as the weakest in 1,600 years, with warning signs of a tipping point observed in 2021. The latest study suggests that the additional freshwater influx from Greenland’s melting glaciers might expedite this collapse, with potential consequences for global weather patterns, ecosystems, and food security.

The Greenland ice sheet’s retreat in the fjords, largely below sea level, was previously challenging to measure accurately. Traditional methods, such as measuring ice sheet height or weight via gravity data, were effective in assessing losses that ended up in the ocean but fell short in accounting for glacier retreat in narrow fjords.

The study’s findings indicate a loss of approximately 5,000 square kilometers of ice at the margins of the Greenland ice sheet since 1985, equivalent to a trillion tons of ice. This complements the data from other measurements, revealing that Greenland has lost 30 million tons of ice per hour on average – 43 billion tons more than previously estimated.

The concern lies in the impact on the Amoc. The influx of freshwater from Greenland’s melting glaciers, not currently considered in oceanographic models, could disrupt the Amoc’s usual process. The less-dense freshwater slows the sinking of heavier, salty water in the polar region, potentially triggering a collapse of the Amoc.

Experts, including Professor Tim Lenton from the University of Exeter, emphasize the need to consider the potential consequences of this previously unaccounted source of freshwater. If the subpolar gyre, particularly in the Labrador and Irminger Seas, reaches a tipping point, it could lead to a partial collapse of the Amoc, affecting regions like the UK, western Europe, parts of North America, and the Sahel region.

