Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The link between plants and insects has existed for millennia. Eighty percent of angiosperms (flowering plants) traditionally rely on insects to transport pollen from one plant to the next. In this way, the insects assist the plants’ reproduction by carrying genetic material between different individuals. In exchange, insects get a sweet treat courtesy of the sugary nectar that plants produce. However, a new study published in the journal New Phytologist has found that declining insect populations are driving some plants toward self-pollination. This helps the plants in the short term but may limit the plants’ future abilities to adapt to climate change.
The study looked at four different populations of French wild pansies near Paris. They chose this region because it is an area that is low in number and varieties of insect pollinators. They found that the plants had a 27 percent increase in self-pollination rates, and had developed characteristics that made them less attractive to insect pollinators. These characteristics included smaller flowers and less nectar production. The findings suggest that these four populations of French wild pansies are moving away from insect pollination towards high rates of self-pollination.
The findings show that declining insect populations are directly affecting these flowers’ evolution. Sadly, this may create a cycle that further drives declines in insect numbers. If food sources become less readily available, which would happen if flowers reduce their nectar production, this could make it more difficult for insects to survive. To halt this cycle, radical conservation efforts are needed.
Insect populations across Europe have declined rapidly since the late 1980s. A 2017 study measured a 75 percent decline in the biomass of flying insects caught in traps. If numbers continue to decline, researchers warn that more flowering plants may begin to adapt to be able to self-pollinate.
Sign this petition to Protect Biodiversity!
There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
Related Content:
- The Unforeseen Impact of Backyard Bees on Urban Ecosystems
- The Hidden Impact of Air Pollution on Nature’s Pollinators
- Light Pollution is Causing Earlier and Longer Pollen Seasons Among Urban Plants
- Butterfly Populations Declining by 2 Percent Every Year Due to Climate Change
- Australia is Exterminating Tens of Millions of Bees After Being Hit by the Varroa Mite Plague
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments