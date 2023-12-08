Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Traffic congestion isn’t only a nuisance. It’s also a major cause of Pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, due to an increased amount of fuel consumed as cars simply sit on overcrowded roadways, unable to move. And the amount of time Americans spend stuck in traffic jams has only increased over time.

Researchers recently compiled a list of the top 25 most traffic-gridlocked cities in the U.S. The locations range from big Coastal cities to areas in Florida, Minnesota, and Arizona. But two states stand out for contributing the most to cities on the list: Texas and California. Please sign this petition to urge Government officials in both states to develop plans to cut down on traffic congestion by investing in public transportation!

