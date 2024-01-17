The collective, in a letter to the USDA, emphasized the necessity to integrate meat and dairy reduction strategies into the agency’s climate policies. They stress the alignment of food consumption patterns with climate goals in all USDA programs and urge the incorporation of sustainability into the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Contradicting Secretary Vilsack’s statement, COP28 placed significant emphasis on the climate impacts of high-emission foods, highlighted by the release of the FAO Roadmap. This event, dedicated to food and agriculture, which Vilsack attended, underlines the global concern. Furthermore, the United States signed the Emirates Declaration, pledging to promote lower-emission food consumption.

Jennifer Molidor of the Center for Biological Diversity starkly warned, “We have to address our meat-heavy diets now, or the climate emergency will force us to.” The signatories of the letter include a diverse range of voices, from youth organizations to prominent journalists and healthcare professionals.

This call to action is based on stark facts: Food and agriculture account for one-third of global greenhouse gases, predominantly from meat and dairy, yet they only provide 18% of calories. These high-emission foods are also major culprits in deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water Pollution.

Experts highlight that sustainable dietary changes, especially in high-consuming nations like the United States, are crucial for combating climate change. Studies suggest that reducing 90% of U.S. beef consumption and halving other meat consumption in favor of plant-based alternatives could prevent the release of up to 2 billion tons of greenhouse gases by 2030. This revelation brings to light the urgent need for policy shifts and public awareness to mitigate the looming climate crisis.

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: