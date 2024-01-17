Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In an eye-opening development, over 250 environmental, health, and food organizations, alongside experts, are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to confront the alarming greenhouse gas emissions produced by meat and dairy consumption. This urgent appeal follows USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack’s comments at the recent COP28 climate conference, where he indicated a lack of awareness about meat reduction as a climate solution.

Source: NowThis News/YouTube

The collective, in a letter to the USDA, emphasized the necessity to integrate meat and dairy reduction strategies into the agency’s climate policies. They stress the alignment of food consumption patterns with climate goals in all USDA programs and urge the incorporation of sustainability into the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Contradicting Secretary Vilsack’s statement, COP28 placed significant emphasis on the climate impacts of high-emission foods, highlighted by the release of the FAO Roadmap. This event, dedicated to food and agriculture, which Vilsack attended, underlines the global concern. Furthermore, the United States signed the Emirates Declaration, pledging to promote lower-emission food consumption.

Jennifer Molidor of the Center for Biological Diversity starkly warned, “We have to address our meat-heavy diets now, or the climate emergency will force us to.” The signatories of the letter include a diverse range of voices, from youth organizations to prominent journalists and healthcare professionals.

This call to action is based on stark facts: Food and agriculture account for one-third of global greenhouse gases, predominantly from meat and dairy, yet they only provide 18% of calories. These high-emission foods are also major culprits in deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water Pollution.

Experts highlight that sustainable dietary changes, especially in high-consuming nations like the United States, are crucial for combating climate change. Studies suggest that reducing 90% of U.S. beef consumption and halving other meat consumption in favor of plant-based alternatives could prevent the release of up to 2 billion tons of greenhouse gases by 2030. This revelation brings to light the urgent need for policy shifts and public awareness to mitigate the looming climate crisis.

