In an eye-opening development, over 250 environmental, health, and food organizations, alongside experts, are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to confront the alarming greenhouse gas emissions produced by meat and dairy consumption. This urgent appeal follows USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack’s comments at the recent COP28 climate conference, where he indicated a lack of awareness about meat reduction as a climate solution.
Source: NowThis News/YouTube
