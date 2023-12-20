Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

At the recent COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, a significant step was taken towards addressing Climate change. The event saw nations collectively pledge over $85 billion towards climate financing, a move that underscores the global urgency to combat Climate change. This gathering in Dubai marked a critical moment, with nations agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels in an equitable manner.

Source: The Independent/YouTube

A notable achievement at the summit was the establishment of a loss and damage fund. This fund, which received a pledge of $700 million on the first day, aims to provide financial assistance to vulnerable nations suffering from the climate crisis. However, experts believe this amount is just a fraction of what is truly needed.

The United Nations Climate change executive secretary, Simon Stiell, emphasized the need for enhanced transparency and greater financial Support for climate action worldwide. The current financial commitments, though substantial, fall short of the $300 billion annual requirement by 2030, identified by the UN for an orderly transition to adapt to climate change.

Interestingly, the developed nations may have finally met their 2009 pledge of providing $100 billion annually to developing countries in 2022. This progress, as noted by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, is significant but still not sufficient.

The summit also witnessed specific contributions towards various climate-related funds. The largest international fund for climate action in developing countries, the Green Climate Fund, reached a new high with $12.8 billion pledged. This fund will Support various climate adaptation and mitigation projects over the next four years.

Additionally, commitments were made for food, water, health, and other initiatives. These include $150 million by the UAE for water scarcity solutions and $2.9 billion for health initiatives. Food resilience received $3.1 billion, focusing on reducing emissions in agriculture and mitigating climate-induced crop loss.

These financial commitments at COP28 represent a pivotal moment in the global fight against Climate change. While they are a significant step forward, experts like Stephen Cornelius of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) remind us that much more is needed to adequately Support those affected by Climate change. The pledges at COP28 are indeed a promising start, but they are just the beginning of what needs to be a much larger effort.

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: