In environmental science, tiny heroes are making a big splash in the fight against microplastic pollution. These heroes are none other than water striders, minuscule insects with the extraordinary ability to walk on water. Their unique interactions with raindrops are providing scientists with groundbreaking insights into how microplastics are pushed underwater, a discovery with significant implications for our health and the environment.

Source: Deep Look/YouTube

Microplastics, those pesky tiny plastic particles, are a growing concern as they infiltrate our water sources. Not only do they pose risks like respiratory and digestive problems, increased diabetes risk, and disrupted sleep, but cleaning them up from our waters is a daunting task. However, scientists, including myself, are turning to the natural world for answers, specifically observing how water striders handle raindrop impacts.

These water-walking insects are fascinating creatures. Found in humid, rainy environments, they can spend their entire lives without touching land. When a raindrop, which can be over 40 times heavier than a strider, hits them, it creates a crater in the water that momentarily submerges the insect before it bounces back due to its water-repellent and lightweight body. But the second, smaller crater that forms beneath the surface is particularly intriguing. If a strider gets caught in this, it could be trapped underwater.

Our latest study used high-speed videography to observe how these striders react when submerged by raindrops. The second crater’s rapid retraction, which is 50 times faster than gravity, is a critical factor in sinking both striders and microplastics. Understanding this mechanism is crucial, as submerged pollutants are harder to clean up and pose a greater threat to marine life.

What’s more fascinating is that water striders, when submerged, carry a bubble around them and can make powerful strokes to resurface. However, repeated raindrop impacts can deplete this protective bubble, raising questions about their resilience and the effects of chemical pollutants in water.

Looking ahead, our research will expand to include synthetic particles that mimic microplastics, furthering our understanding of how size, density, and water-repellency influence their behavior in water. And beyond microplastics, these tiny insects might even inspire the design of advanced underwater robots. Stay tuned as these tiny water-walking bugs continue to reveal the hidden dynamics of our waterways and offer innovative solutions to tackle the growing challenge of microplastic pollution.

