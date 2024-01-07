Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As our planet grapples with the escalating consequences of climate change, including record-breaking temperatures, an innovative solution has emerged in the form of “cooling glass“. Developed by scientists, this highly reflective glass coating reflects 99% of solar radiation into space, potentially offering a significant reduction in Earth’s temperatures. Created from a mix of inexpensive glass and aluminum oxide particles, this slurry-like coating can be applied to various surfaces, notably roofs and roads, that typically absorb significant amounts of heat.

Source: Vox/YouTube

This isn’t just a new type of material; it’s a promising strategy in the fight against Climate change. Xinpeng Zhao, a research scientist from the University of Maryland leading the study, emphasizes the transformative potential of cooling glass to alter our lifestyles and stewardship of the planet. By reflecting sunlight within the atmospheric transparency window, a range of the electromagnetic spectrum that doesn’t warm the Earth, the coating uses space itself as a heat sink.

Moreover, the newly developed ceramic-based paint, available in four colors, is noted for its durability, withstanding extreme temperatures, water, and flames for at least 30 years. While this innovation offers exciting potential, it’s acknowledged that it must prove its effectiveness and durability against a range of existing Climate change mitigation approaches.

The recent study detailing this cooling glass has been published in the journal Science, highlighting its role as a potentially transformative solution in our fight against a warming world. This material could lead to significant energy savings, reducing reliance on air conditioning and contributing to a broader strategy of climate change mitigation efforts. As with all innovative technologies, its widespread adoption and impact remain to be seen, but the cooling glass certainly adds an interesting dimension to the array of tools against Global warming​​.

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: