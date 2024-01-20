Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In an alarming revelation, nearly half of Bangladesh’s drinking water is contaminated with toxic arsenic, posing a grave health threat to millions. This crisis, exacerbated by climate change, highlights a growing global concern.

Source: WaterAid Bangladesh/YouTube

Bangladesh, a nation already grappling with the severe impacts of the climate crisis, faces a rising sea level predicted to claim 11% of its land by 2050. Alongside, monsoon rains inundate a fifth of the country annually, displacing countless families. But lurking beneath these visible disasters is a silent predator: arsenic contamination in drinking water.

Astonishingly, around 49% of Bangladesh’s well water, the primary source of drinking water, contains unsafe levels of arsenic. This situation is deteriorating due to Climate change, indicating a looming public health crisis. Technical lead at WaterAid Bangladesh, Md Tahmidul Islam, underscores the urgency, noting that climate change aggravates an already dire situation.

Cyclones, floods, and extreme heat intensify, destroying homes, infrastructure, and farmland, leaving nearly 26 million people exposed to saline water and struggling for survival. The question arises: Why is Bangladesh’s water so poisoned?

Arsenic, naturally present in groundwater in several countries, became a significant concern in Bangladesh in the 1970s. Efforts to shift the population from drinking polluted surface water led to the installation of about 10 million drinking water wells. This move initially reduced child mortality but later revealed a hidden danger: high levels of inorganic arsenic in groundwater.

Almost half of Bangladesh’s area exceeds the World Health Organization’s arsenic concentration guideline, leading to skin lesions, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cognitive development issues in the young.

A recent study by Dr. Seth Frisbie and his team, published in PLOS ONE, investigates how Climate change exacerbates this crisis. They discovered that rising sea levels and severe flooding increase arsenic levels in well water. Processes like ‘reduction’ and ‘the salt effect’ cause more arsenic to leach from sediments as saltwater invades aquifers.

This crisis isn’t confined to Bangladesh alone. Similar chemical processes threaten drinking water in regions like West Bengal. The study emphasizes the urgent need for solutions such as water purification technologies and infrastructure to prevent groundwater contamination.

WaterAid’s Md Tahmidul Islam calls for global action. Investing in clean water, sanitation, and context-specific technologies like rainwater harvesting and reverse osmosis plants is crucial. Groundwater could be a lifesaver against climate change, but immediate and responsible development is essential to ensure everyone has access to clean water.

