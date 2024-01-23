Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In the heart of India’s bustling capital, a silent crisis looms. Delhi, known for its vibrant culture and history, faces an alarming environmental challenge with devastating consequences. The city recorded its worst December in terms of air quality in 2023, but the impact stretches far beyond just hazy skies. It’s a story of livelihoods lost, health compromised, and a struggle for survival against an invisible enemy – air pollution.

Saroj, a 55-year-old construction worker near Delhi’s Bakkarwala landfill site, personifies this struggle. Since Diwali in October, Saroj and many like him have found themselves jobless, victims of the city’s fight against Pollution. With construction work halted under the Graded Response Action Plan, these workers are trapped in a cycle of unemployment and uncertainty.

The toll isn’t just financial. Health issues like fever, cough, and stomach problems are rampant among workers, a direct result of prolonged exposure to the toxic air. A staggering 95% of workers, as per a survey by Help Delhi Breathe and Mahila Housing Trust, fear losing their jobs if they voice concerns about Pollution. This fear silences them, perpetuating a cycle of exposure and illness.

The survey, covering 590 workers across various areas, paints a grim picture: 75% cite Pollution and long working hours as their top concerns. Yet, these informal sector workers, ironically, contribute the least to the pollution crisis.

Gurpriya Singh, a campaigner with Help Delhi Breathe, underscores the irony. The very people who build the city are left most vulnerable when construction halts. It’s a complex issue – one that demands holistic solutions acknowledging both the environmental crisis and its human cost.

Delhi’s air pollution crisis isn’t just an environmental issue; it’s a human tragedy unfolding in the shadows of the city’s towering structures. As Delhi gasps for clean air, its unseen workforce gasps for a livelihood, a stark reminder of the dire need for sustainable and inclusive urban planning.

