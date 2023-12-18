Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In an unexpected turn of events, the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, hailed for its historic commitment to moving away from fossil fuels, has been mired in controversy due to significant loopholes. These gaps could potentially derail efforts against climate change, sparking intense debate among nations and environmental groups.
Source: Guardian News/YouTube
