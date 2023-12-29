Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

In the green heart of the American West, Colorado’s latest digital innovation, the Colorado EnviroScreen, is sparking both applause and debate. Launched in June 2022, this ambitious tool aims to reshape how the state tackles environmental justice. But what’s behind the buzz, and why are some users feeling lost in the digital woods?

Source: Next 9NEWS/YouTube

Imagine an online map that highlights neighborhoods wrestling with pollution, noise, and the impacts of industrial activities like fracking. That’s EnviroScreen for you! It scores communities from 0 to 100 based on their risk of environmental injustices. A score of 80 or more? That’s a red flag indicating a disproportionately impacted community. This tool isn’t just about numbers, though; it’s about changing lives by informing where to direct funds, make policies, and decide on permits.

EnviroScreen emerged from Colorado’s deep-seated commitment to Environmental justice, bolstered by the 2021 Environmental Justice Act. The tool’s creation was a community effort, involving interviews and meetings across the state to ensure it meets Colorado’s diverse needs.

Despite its noble intentions, EnviroScreen has faced a rocky start. Some users are scratching their heads over how to use it effectively, while officials in regions like Weld County have raised concerns about its data accuracy. Amidst these challenges, the state is not shying away from refining the tool. Updates are on the horizon, promising a more user-friendly and accurate version in 2024.

As Colorado moves forward, the eyes of environmentalists, policymakers, and communities are on EnviroScreen. Will it become a trusted compass in the state’s journey toward Environmental justice, or will the path prove too tangled? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: the conversation around environmental justice is growing louder, and Colorado is right in the middle of it, map in hand and ready for change.

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content.Click here to Support Us

Related Content: 

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

  • Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
  • Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
  • Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
  • Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
  • Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
  • Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!