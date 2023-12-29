Imagine an online map that highlights neighborhoods wrestling with pollution, noise, and the impacts of industrial activities like fracking. That’s EnviroScreen for you! It scores communities from 0 to 100 based on their risk of environmental injustices. A score of 80 or more? That’s a red flag indicating a disproportionately impacted community. This tool isn’t just about numbers, though; it’s about changing lives by informing where to direct funds, make policies, and decide on permits.

EnviroScreen emerged from Colorado’s deep-seated commitment to Environmental justice, bolstered by the 2021 Environmental Justice Act. The tool’s creation was a community effort, involving interviews and meetings across the state to ensure it meets Colorado’s diverse needs.

Despite its noble intentions, EnviroScreen has faced a rocky start. Some users are scratching their heads over how to use it effectively, while officials in regions like Weld County have raised concerns about its data accuracy. Amidst these challenges, the state is not shying away from refining the tool. Updates are on the horizon, promising a more user-friendly and accurate version in 2024.

As Colorado moves forward, the eyes of environmentalists, policymakers, and communities are on EnviroScreen. Will it become a trusted compass in the state’s journey toward Environmental justice, or will the path prove too tangled? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: the conversation around environmental justice is growing louder, and Colorado is right in the middle of it, map in hand and ready for change.

