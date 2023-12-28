Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Starting January 1, 2024, Colorado will take a significant step towards reducing plastic Pollution by enforcing a ban on single-use plastic carryout bags at most grocery and large convenience stores. This move is part of a broader initiative to tackle the pervasive issue of plastic waste in the state. Single-use plastics, often made from natural gas, have been identified as major pollutants, particularly in Colorado’s rivers. They do not biodegrade; instead, they fragment into microplastics, contaminating water and soil and entering the food chain. This legislation aims to mitigate these environmental impacts by encouraging more sustainable practices among consumers and retailers alike.
Source: KKTV 11 News | Southern Colorado/YouTube
Exemptions to this ban are small, often family-owned grocery or convenience stores with no more than three locations within Colorado. They can continue offering single-use plastic bags to their customers. The state acknowledges the disproportionate burden such a ban could place on smaller businesses and has, therefore, tailored the law to balance environmental goals with economic practicalities.
While eliminating plastic bags, Colorado’s stores will still be allowed to provide single-use paper bags, albeit at a 10-cent fee per bag. This charge is a nudge for consumers to consider reusable bags, a more environmentally friendly alternative. It’s important to note that while single-use paper bags are less harmful than their plastic counterparts, they still have a significant environmental footprint, contributing to deforestation and requiring substantial water resources in their production. As a result, some retailers, like Walmart, are choosing to phase out even these alternatives voluntarily.
This legislative shift reflects a growing acknowledgment of the environmental costs of disposable products and a commitment to sustainable living. Colorado residents are encouraged to adopt reusable bags, a small but impactful step toward a greener future. As the ban rolls out, it will likely prompt discussions and adaptations, setting a precedent for how states can effectively reduce plastic pollution and foster more sustainable consumption habits.
Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
Related Content:
- Plastic Bag Shock: How Many Americans Still Use Them?
- Yay! Colorado is Banning Plastic Bags!
- Thin Plastic Bags Will Be Banned in New Zealand
- Man Builds Tiny Bali Home from 35,000 Recycled Plastic Bags
- Retirees Craft Eco-Friendly Mattresses for the Homeless from Plastic Bags
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments