Starting January 1, 2024, Colorado will take a significant step towards reducing plastic Pollution by enforcing a ban on single-use plastic carryout bags at most grocery and large convenience stores. This move is part of a broader initiative to tackle the pervasive issue of plastic waste in the state. Single-use plastics, often made from natural gas, have been identified as major pollutants, particularly in Colorado’s rivers. They do not biodegrade; instead, they fragment into microplastics, contaminating water and soil and entering the food chain. This legislation aims to mitigate these environmental impacts by encouraging more sustainable practices among consumers and retailers alike.

Exemptions to this ban are small, often family-owned grocery or convenience stores with no more than three locations within Colorado. They can continue offering single-use plastic bags to their customers. The state acknowledges the disproportionate burden such a ban could place on smaller businesses and has, therefore, tailored the law to balance environmental goals with economic practicalities.

While eliminating plastic bags, Colorado’s stores will still be allowed to provide single-use paper bags, albeit at a 10-cent fee per bag. This charge is a nudge for consumers to consider reusable bags, a more environmentally friendly alternative. It’s important to note that while single-use paper bags are less harmful than their plastic counterparts, they still have a significant environmental footprint, contributing to deforestation and requiring substantial water resources in their production. As a result, some retailers, like Walmart, are choosing to phase out even these alternatives voluntarily.

This legislative shift reflects a growing acknowledgment of the environmental costs of disposable products and a commitment to sustainable living. Colorado residents are encouraged to adopt reusable bags, a small but impactful step toward a greener future. As the ban rolls out, it will likely prompt discussions and adaptations, setting a precedent for how states can effectively reduce plastic pollution and foster more sustainable consumption habits.

