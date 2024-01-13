The brainchild of Ludovic Quinault, CEO of molluSCAN, this technology harnesses the natural sensitivity of bivalves – like clams, mussels, and oysters – to detect changes in water quality. These creatures, found in fresh and saltwater, feed by filtering their surroundings, making them acutely aware of their environment. By attaching a non-invasive sensor to the shells, the molluSCAN team can monitor everything from feeding patterns to stress responses, like abrupt shell closures, which are tell-tale signs of water quality issues.

What’s fascinating is how these mollusks respond to pollutants, shutting themselves as a defense mechanism against harmful substances like crude oil residues or toxic algae blooms. Their sensitivity is so acute that they can detect minute changes in water quality that might elude conventional chemical analysis.

The “molluSCAN-eye” system, a culmination of over a decade of research, provides a novel approach to water monitoring. It doesn’t aim to replace traditional methods but to complement them. The health of these bivalves, intrinsically linked to their ecosystem’s health, offers real-time insights into water quality. For instance, oysters thriving in one part of a river but struggling in another could signal localized pollution issues.

With a self-contained system that has operated maintenance-free for over three years, molluSCAN has already attracted customers and partnerships across Europe. This technology offers a natural, harmless, and unobtrusive way for authorities to monitor waterways. It’s an exciting time for environmental monitoring, with these smart mollusks leading the way in safeguarding our precious water resources. Stay tuned to see how our shellfish friends continue to make waves in the world of eco-technology!

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: