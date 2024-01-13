Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Imagine clams as your new environmental heroes! In an extraordinary leap for eco-technology, a French startup has transformed ordinary clams into 24/7 pollution watchdogs for our waterways. This breakthrough, showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, is not just a quirky idea but a serious scientific endeavor that started 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux.
Source: Tom Scott/YouTube
