Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

China’s BYD (Build Your Dreams) has surpassed Tesla as the world’s top-selling electric car manufacturer, marking a notable shift in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. This feat is achieved for the second consecutive year, with BYD producing a total of 3.02 million new energy vehicles in 2023 compared to Tesla’s 1.84 million. Although BYD’s numbers include 1.6 million battery-only cars and 1.4 million hybrids, it’s notable that in the last quarter of 2023, BYD outsold Tesla in battery-only cars for the first time, indicating a significant market shift.

Source: Firstpost/YouTube

BYD’s success is partially attributed to its vehicles’ lower price points and a strategic global expansion focus, particularly in Europe. However, its ambitious plans, such as targeting annual sales of 800,000 cars in Europe by 2030, might face challenges from an anti-subsidy investigation launched by the European Commission, which could lead to punitive tariffs on Chinese vehicles.

BYD’s rise and its competitive edge in battery manufacturing signify a broader emergence of China as a dominant force in the EV market. This shift comes at a politically sensitive time, as trade and technology tensions between China and the U.S. are likely to feature prominently in the upcoming U.S. presidential election campaign. The U.S., responding to its own economic and security concerns, has implemented protectionist measures in its EV market and is actively seeking to curb China’s technological advancements in sectors like semiconductor manufacturing.

This global shift in the electric vehicle market underscores the increasing competition and strategic maneuvers in the automotive industry, highlighting the significant role of innovation, market access, and international trade dynamics in shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

Tiny Rescue Climate Collection
Tiny Rescue Climate Collection

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content.Click here to Support Us

Related Content: 

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

  • Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
  • Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
  • Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
  • Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
  • Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
  • Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!