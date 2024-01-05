Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
China’s BYD (Build Your Dreams) has surpassed Tesla as the world’s top-selling electric car manufacturer, marking a notable shift in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. This feat is achieved for the second consecutive year, with BYD producing a total of 3.02 million new energy vehicles in 2023 compared to Tesla’s 1.84 million. Although BYD’s numbers include 1.6 million battery-only cars and 1.4 million hybrids, it’s notable that in the last quarter of 2023, BYD outsold Tesla in battery-only cars for the first time, indicating a significant market shift.
Source: Firstpost/YouTube
Comments