In a shocking environmental crisis unfolding in Denmark, a massive landslide of contaminated soil is inching dangerously close to a vital water source. This looming disaster, located south of Randers, presents a critical challenge for the authorities and raises urgent questions about financial responsibility for the cleanup.
Source: euronews/YouTube
The site, once operated by Nordic Waste, contains a staggering 3 million cubic meters of soil, tainted with heavy metals and oil products. Alarmingly, this 75-meter-tall heap is moving at about 40 centimeters per hour towards a stream connected to the Baltic Sea. This crisis kicked off on December 10, and despite efforts, the situation remains critical.
Authorities, spearheaded by Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, are racing against time. Their strategy includes extending pipes to reroute the stream and constructing a barrier to contain the contamination. Heunicke highlighted the enormous challenge of separating polluted and clean water, exacerbated by recent heavy snow and rain.
The root cause? A report points to continuous soil deposition on a sloping clay pit as the main culprit, with previous landslides dating back to 2021. Nordic Waste, now bankrupt, attributed the landslide to extreme rainfall, calling it an unprecedented natural disaster in Denmark.
The financial responsibility for this ecological nightmare remains a contentious issue. With Nordic Waste’s bankruptcy following a demand for a hefty security deposit by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, the burden of cost is unclear. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insists it’s unfair for Danish taxpayers to bear the cost.
Nina Østergaard Borris, CEO of Nordic Waste, estimates a five-year, potentially billion-kroner restoration. Meanwhile, the government criticizes Torben Østergaard-Nielsen, a major stakeholder in the waste company, for not contributing financially.
This environmental scare is more than a local issue; it sparks a broader debate on corporate moral responsibility in environmental disasters. As Denmark faces this unprecedented challenge, the world watches, waiting to see who will ultimately pay for this ecological catastrophe.
