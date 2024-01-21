Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ants are known for their strength, their numbers, and their size. But did you know that they are also amazing at organization and problem-solving? Ants operate as a big community, one that works together perfectly when it comes to getting food and keeping them alive. Below are some videos of their amazing feats!

1. Inside an Ant Colony

Source: TED-Ed/Youtube

For a human settlement to thrive, labor needs to be distributed and efforts need to be organized. It is the same for ants!

2. Ant Colony Time Lapse

Source: Green Timelapse/Youtube

To dig tunnels like the ants in this video, they need to be very organized and adept at problem-solving. This ant farm timelapse shows the complex and beautiful ways in which a colony builds their home.

3. Ant in a Maze

Source: Curiosities with Mike/Youtube

This YouTuber drew an ink maze, wondering if an ant would walk right over it or go through it. Much to his, and viewers, surprise, the ant successfully moves through the maze.

4. Ants Bringing Home Food

Source: AntsCanada/Youtube

In this video, you can see how ants work to bring crumbs home, tell the others in their colony, and find their food in the first place. Smaller workers pick up the crumbs while larger ants protect the food source.

5. Anthill Intricacies

Source: Insider Science/Youtube

While anthills look small to the human eye, up to 250,000 ants call it home. The anthill is an intricate nest where the queen lays 1,500 eggs per day in the temperature-controlled chambers.

Ants show us the importance of working together and being organized while we do it. Their community efforts have amazing outcomes, as seen above.

Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: