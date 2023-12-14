Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Spy, a yellow Labrador service dog, proved that a dog’s keen senses can go beyond the expected. Trained to monitor the high and low blood sugar levels of her young human companion with Type 1 diabetes, Spy’s remarkable actions one night demonstrated the extraordinary bond between service dogs and their charges.

The incident unfolded when the little girl’s parents were downstairs, unaware of the imminent danger upstairs. Spy, having fallen asleep alongside her human friend, awoke to a subtle shift in the atmosphere. With a wagging tail and a sense of urgency, Spy darted downstairs to alert the parents that something was amiss.

The parents, quick to recognize Spy’s unusual behavior, rushed upstairs, accompanied by the vigilant service dog. Despite the recent administration of insulin and a pump change just an hour earlier, Spy’s intuition prevailed. The glucose monitoring system, still in the process of warming up, delayed the immediate confirmation of Spy’s warning. Nevertheless, the parents heeded Spy’s instincts, and their swift response proved crucial.

A post on the TikTok account @ouronederfullboggslife documented the entire incident, showcasing Spy’s exceptional alertness. The caption, “The nose ALWAYS knows! Even when it’s sleeping,” encapsulates the profound nature of Spy’s actions. Within two days, the TikTok clip garnered over 9.3 million views and 1.3 million likes, resonating with viewers worldwide.

