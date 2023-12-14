Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Spy, a yellow Labrador service dog, proved that a dog’s keen senses can go beyond the expected. Trained to monitor the high and low blood sugar levels of her young human companion with Type 1 diabetes, Spy’s remarkable actions one night demonstrated the extraordinary bond between service dogs and their charges.
The incident unfolded when the little girl’s parents were downstairs, unaware of the imminent danger upstairs. Spy, having fallen asleep alongside her human friend, awoke to a subtle shift in the atmosphere. With a wagging tail and a sense of urgency, Spy darted downstairs to alert the parents that something was amiss.
@ouronederfulboggslife
The nose ALWAYS knows! Even when it’s sleeping❤️😭 #guardianangel #medicalalertdog #servicedog #diabeticalertdog #insulindependent #type1diabetes #type1warrior #type1kiddos #t1d #type1diabetesawareness
The parents, quick to recognize Spy’s unusual behavior, rushed upstairs, accompanied by the vigilant service dog. Despite the recent administration of insulin and a pump change just an hour earlier, Spy’s intuition prevailed. The glucose monitoring system, still in the process of warming up, delayed the immediate confirmation of Spy’s warning. Nevertheless, the parents heeded Spy’s instincts, and their swift response proved crucial.
A post on the TikTok account @ouronederfullboggslife documented the entire incident, showcasing Spy’s exceptional alertness. The caption, “The nose ALWAYS knows! Even when it’s sleeping,” encapsulates the profound nature of Spy’s actions. Within two days, the TikTok clip garnered over 9.3 million views and 1.3 million likes, resonating with viewers worldwide.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Service Dog Falls Asleep While Meeting Mickey Mouse at Disney World
- Watch Service Dog Calm Human During Panic Attack in Amazing Video
- Viral Video of Emotional Support Dog Lunging at Service Dog Sparks Debate
- ‘Shai Has Given Me a Quality of Life I Had Lost’ Says Veteran Suffering From PTSD About His Service Dog
- TikTok Video Shows Woman Being Asked to Remove Service Dog from Doctor’s Appointment
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments