When a cat named Purple began vomiting uncontrollably, his human rushed him to the vet’s office. The veterinary staff leaped into action, taking an X-ray of Purple’s stomach.
PSA: Keep hairties away from your cat! (swipe for x-ray and extracted mass of hairties)
byu/PoisonWaffle3 incats
A Reddit post shared by the user PoisonWaffle3 shared the culprit behind the cat’s illness. The X-ray revealed a mass formed from hair ties that Purple had ingested. It appears that while playing with hair ties he discovered around the house, Purple had accidentally swallowed several of the items. They then formed a mass in his stomach, which he was unable to pass naturally.
Luckily, the emergency vet knew exactly what to do. Purple had to have an emergency surgery, racking up a 3,000 dollar veterinary bill. Now, he is recovering and his family has gone hair-tie-free!
