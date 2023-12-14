Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A stray cat enjoying a snowfall is melting hearts on TikTok. The cat appears to be having the time of their life in the snow. Posted to the TikTok account @a_j_coates, the video has been liked over 27,000 times.

While trying to capture a video of their car, the video’s filmer instead captured footage of a stray cat leaping and bounding around in the snowfall. Clearly, the feline is excited for the winter season.

Although the cat is a stray, they are regularly fed by people in the area. However, they are unable to adopt the stray cat due to housing restrictions. Animals are not allowed in their rental unit. Nevertheless, as temperatures fall, stray animals can be helped by people who are willing. They can provide safe, warm spaces for them that are protected from the elements. Additionally, providing food and unfrozen water can help strays survive the winter. Or, contact a local rescue agency who may be able to find a home for a stray cat.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: