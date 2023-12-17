Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A sleepy Golden Retriever has a funny way of telling their human it is bedtime. Although he and his human are usually ready for bed at the same time, sometimes the pup needs to nudge their person to go to sleep. The sleepy Golden Retriever has only to give his human a certain look and she knows it is time to hit the hay.
@dukethatgolden
My golden retriever is DRAMA with a capital D #goldenretriever #dog #fyp
In the video, the Golden Retriever, named Duke, can be seen sulkily sitting on his blanket. He gives his owner a side-eye look, indicating that it is bedtime. The video then cuts to show him on his back, happily snoozing. Accompanying the video is a caption that reads, “My golden retriever is DRAMA with a capital D.” Viewers loved the sleepy Golden Retriever and his bedtime demands. The video racked up over 285,000 likes on TikTok.
