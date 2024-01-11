Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A Pleasant Hill, MO man, Matt Fiala, is facing charges of animal cruelty after a video capturing his abusive actions towards a young German Shepherd went viral on social media. The incident occurred on January 2, and Fiala now confronts charges related to the disturbing footage that was shared directly with the police.

Source: KCTV5 News/YouTube

The video, which has since been shared extensively on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, depicts Fiala purportedly mistreating the canine. The footage shows him forcibly pulling the dog into a crate, throwing water on it, flipping the crate with the dog inside, and kicking the crate door near the dog’s face as it attempts to escape. The distressing cries of the dog can be heard in the background, evoking a strong emotional reaction from viewers.

The person who recorded the video, choosing to remain anonymous, expressed concern not only for the German Shepherd but for other animals in Fiala’s care, stating, “It’s just not fair to the dog. Dogs don’t have a voice. They don’t deserve that at all.”

Police Chief Tommy Wright expressed his shock and anger at the incident, calling it an “actionable item” that required immediate attention. Fiala is charged with animal cruelty, possessing more animals than allowed, and lacking a business license on the day of the incident.

The video has prompted calls from concerned individuals across the country, questioning whether the police are fully aware of the severity of the situation. Chief Wright reassured the public that they are conducting a thorough investigation and plan to present the case to the Cass County prosecutor’s office for review of potential additional charges.

This is not the first time complaints have been lodged against Fiala, according to Chief Wright. While neighbors have previously reported abuse anonymously, this case stands out as someone decided to take a stand for the animals by capturing the evidence on video.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: