Just days before Christmas, eight Husky puppies and their mother were abandoned outside of a Redding, California shelter. Heartbreakingly, the shelter was already over capacity with 380 dogs in their care. This meant that the nine new dogs faced euthanasia. At only three weeks old, it looked like the husky puppies would not even get a chance at living life. Luckily, the nonprofit rescue organization Street Dog Hero, drove down from Bend, Oregon to take in the Husky puppies and their mother.

Thanks to the rescue, the puppies will have a chance to find loving homes of their own. While they are not yet ready to be separated from their mother, they will be placed for adoption once they are old enough.

While these eight Husky puppies were lucky to be saved from the shelter, not all dogs are so lucky. Shelters around the world are facing overcrowding. Unfortunately, this means that they may not be able to take in additional dogs. Foster care, low-cost spay/neuter services, and increased funding can help shelters address this issue.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

