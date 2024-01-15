Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Heatstroke is no joke, particularly for dogs. Canines are not able to regulate their body temperatures as well as humans, making them particularly susceptible to this problem. Recently, one rescue dog in Florida was out for a hike with her humans when she collapsed from heatstroke. The dog, named Zeta, was rushed to the veterinarian. When she arrived, they were not sure that the pup would survive.

Luckily, Zeta recovered from her bout of heatstroke. However, the rescue pup had to spend 12 days at the animal hospital. Her humans drove to visit her every day.

To prevent heatstroke, always ensure that animals have access to a cool area where they can escape the heat. Additionally, they should always have access to cool, clean water. It is also advised to avoid placing animals in situations where they will be exposed to extreme heat. For example, hiking or walking in hot temperatures or leaving animals in hot cars.

