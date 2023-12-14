Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In 2021, shocking undercover footage revealed turkeys being horrifically abused at Plainville Farms’ facilities, leading to the largest number of charges in any factory-farmed animal case in U.S. history. This year, the continuing legal repercussions confirm that these were not isolated incidents but part of a broader, systemic problem.

Source: @PETA2TV/YouTube

As responsible consumers, we have the power to drive change. It’s time to send a clear message: animal abuse will not be tolerated, and it certainly won’t be funded by our holiday purchases.

Please sign this petition to urge Publix, Wegmans, and Harris Teeter to discontinue their business with Plainville Farms!

