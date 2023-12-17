Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a heartbreaking event, an elderly dog was cruelly abandoned at Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick, Rhode Island. Tragically, the poor dog was later euthanized due to poor health. This appalling act of animal abuse against a defenseless senior dog highlights a grave issue: the mistreatment and neglect of our older canine companions who deserve love, respect, and proper care in their later years.
The Warwick Police Department has opened an animal abuse investigation, and we implore them to use all available resources to find the person responsible for this inhumane act. We also ask the community to come forward with any information that could aid in this investigation.
Please sign this petition to urge the authorities to intensify their efforts in finding the individual responsible for this cruel act.
