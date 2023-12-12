Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animal lovers and advocates around the world have a lot to celebrate right now — the United Kingdom just made a landmark move to protect millions of animals from being shipped like cargo just to be slaughtered in other countries.

Now, we’re asking that the European Union continue the wave of welfare. Please sign this petition if you want to see live animal exports banned in the EU!

The UK Has Banned Shipping Animals Like Cargo Just to Be Slaughtered At Their Destination. The EU Must Adopt a Similar Ban! Click Here to Sign Petition

