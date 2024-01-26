Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In 2020, a twelve-year-old senior dog named Lenny found himself at Rufus’s Rescue Dogs in Louisiana after being surrendered by his parents due to a move. Rebecca Horgan, the compassionate soul behind the animal rescue, took Lenny into her home-based rescue organization, recognizing the ideal setting it offered for senior rescues.

Lenny’s journey at Rufus’s Rescue Dogs was not without challenges. The senior pup arrived with multiple health issues, a testament to the neglect he had faced in his previous home. Determined not to give up on Lenny, Horgan embarked on a mission to provide him with the care and attention he deserved.

Upon arrival, Lenny underwent significant veterinary care. He was neutered, had infected teeth removed, received vaccinations, and was given heartworm prevention medicine. Additionally, Lenny had various masses and growths removed, and due to a damaged eyeball causing him pain, he underwent the removal of the affected eye.

Horgan’s dedication and the comprehensive medical care Lenny received transformed him into a happy senior dog. Despite the challenges, finding a new home for Lenny proved to be a daunting task. Horgan acknowledges the reality that some senior dogs, especially those with complex medical needs, face difficulties in being adopted.

In Horgan’s words, “There are a lot of senior dogs given up in the rescue world. Many can receive great veterinary care and find loving homes to live out their golden years.”

