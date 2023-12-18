Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When Amy Palmisano’s elderly neighbor had a heart attack, she quickly stepped in to take care of her senior dog. The senior pup, named Lottie, is 15 years old. Lottie already knew Amy after striking up a friendship with her dog. Amy even took Lottie to the vet when her human struggled with mobility.
@cino_the_pup
We are going to give her the best week ever. #seniordog #bestweek #spoil #neighbor #fyp #dogmom #dogtok
After Lottie’s human suffered from a heart attack, she needed someone to care for the senior dog while she recovered. So, Amy took the dog in and gave her an amazing week. She went for slow walks in the neighborhood, ate pup cups, and hung out with Amy’s dog. Ultimately, Lottie went to live with her human’s son in Louisiana. Hopefully, she will soon be reunited with her human.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- U.K Shelter Searches for Home for Shy Senior Dog
- Funny Video Shows Senior Dog Insisting He Can Make It Up the Stairs Without Help
- Senior Dog Returned After One Year, Now Faces Euthanasia
- Blind Senior Dog Saved from Drowning by NYPD Officers
- Senior Dogs Reunited, Melt Hearts on TikTok
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments