When Amy Palmisano’s elderly neighbor had a heart attack, she quickly stepped in to take care of her senior dog. The senior pup, named Lottie, is 15 years old. Lottie already knew Amy after striking up a friendship with her dog. Amy even took Lottie to the vet when her human struggled with mobility.

After Lottie’s human suffered from a heart attack, she needed someone to care for the senior dog while she recovered. So, Amy took the dog in and gave her an amazing week. She went for slow walks in the neighborhood, ate pup cups, and hung out with Amy’s dog. Ultimately, Lottie went to live with her human’s son in Louisiana. Hopefully, she will soon be reunited with her human.

