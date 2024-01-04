Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A woman in Lowell, Massachusetts faced a judge on Tuesday after being caught on camera committing a disturbing act of animal cruelty. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Kimberly Hernandez, admitted to kicking her dog multiple times and throwing it into an apartment on Westford Street.

The footage, discovered by the property manager following a car crash in the area, revealed the heinous act that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. Cameras installed throughout the apartment building captured the reprehensible behavior, prompting an investigation that led to Hernandez facing two counts of animal cruelty.

The video, deemed too distressing to be aired in full by NBC10 Boston, depicts the woman subjecting her dog, named Rex, to physical abuse. Witnesses and neighbors expressed their horror and disbelief, with some individuals attending the court proceedings to witness the outcome of the case.

Ann Isler, a neighbor who attended the court hearing, couldn’t fathom the cruelty displayed in the footage. “I can’t see how somebody could do something so cruel like that,” she said. “I know to some people it’s just an animal, but it’s more than that to me.” Darren Zenga, another neighbor, echoed Isler’s sentiments, stating, “It breaks my heart that I see someone treat a living thing like that. It’s awful to see someone act like that.”

During the court appearance, Hernandez admitted to the charges and informed the judge that she would be hiring her own attorney. According to police reports, she confessed to abusing Rex while under the influence of alcohol, allegedly in response to the dog ruining some papers in her car.

Prosecutors revealed that investigating officers noted Hernandez’s emotional reaction upon viewing the disturbing footage. In addition to a $5,000 bail requirement, the judge ordered Hernandez to have no unsupervised contact with animals and to surrender all pets, including Rex, who is now in the custody of animal control.

While some residents expressed relief at the measures taken by the court, there remains a sense of dissatisfaction. Ann Isler commented, “I’m happy about that—very much so. Am I happy she’s walking out a free woman right now? Absolutely not. That poor little dog didn’t stand a chance. That was not acceptable.”

Kimberly Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

