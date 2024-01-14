Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A lost dog in the British countryside prompted a heartwarming outpouring of Support and kindness from strangers across the internet. An estimated one in three animal companions will go missing during their lifetime, according to the Animal Humane Society. Although many of these lost dogs and cats end up being reunited with their families, it is a terrifying scenario.
For one family in the United Kingdom, the situation was even scarier. On New Year’s Day beloved springer Marlin had just suffered a seizure when he became confused and ran away from his home.
Marlin’s human, Daniel Horsley was beside himself as he began to see posts from people who had spotted the lost dog. Despite searching for the pup, he was unable to locate Marlin. He posted a plea to Facebook asking for help locating the canine.
Horsley’s Facebook post received an outpouring of love and Support from people around the world. Many locals even volunteered to help with his search for Marlin. Although they did spot the dog, he remained agitated after his medical episode and rescuers were unable to capture him. So, acting on advice received from a local K9 search and rescue team, he laid a trail of household items out in hopes that the lost dog would follow them home.
After 16 hours, Marlin made his way home at one in the morning. Luckily, Horsley was still awake. The lost dog was reunited with his family and taken to the vet. There was no indication of what caused Marlin’s seizure and he is being closely monitored by his humans.
