A lone giraffe named Benito is set to embark on a 1,200-mile journey from Ciudad Juarez near the Mexican-US border to Africam Safari in the central state of Puebla. This move comes after a successful campaign led by animal rights activists who advocated for Benito’s relocation to more suitable living conditions.
Source: Associated Press/YouTube
The campaign, spearheaded by the “Let’s Save Benito” movement, gained momentum over the past nine months, drawing attention to the giraffe’s harsh living conditions in Ciudad Juarez. Benito, living in a trash-strewn enclosure with extreme weather conditions and lacking proper grass, shade, and shelter, tugged at the heartstrings of conservationists and animal lovers alike.
A judge’s order in mid-January paved the way for Benito’s journey to a sanctuary where he can thrive in an environment more akin to his natural habitat. Africam Safari, the chosen destination, boasts controlled temperatures and ample food sources to ensure Benito’s well-being.
Frank Camacho, the director of Africam Safari, emphasized the importance of providing favorable conditions for Benito. “It’s important that Benito be in favorable conditions, in an enclosure where he can be with a controlled temperature, with all the food he needs,” he stated. Benito is expected to join a large and diverse herd, fostering social interactions with other giraffes.
The road trip, facilitated by a special trailer and accompanied by a team of experts, is anticipated to take approximately 50 hours. The meticulous planning and execution aim to minimize stress on the giraffe during the journey.
Maria Ruiz Varela, a member of the “Let’s Save Benito” campaign, expressed joy at the successful culmination of their efforts. “Today’s a very happy day for us. It’s the culmination of almost nine months of hard work, trying to make the citizens aware and asking the government to listen to our pleas, to let Benito go to a sanctuary, to a better place where he could have a good quality of life,” she shared.
