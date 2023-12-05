Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In Saint Helena, nestled in the South Atlantic Ocean, resides a true marvel of nature – Jonathan the giant tortoise. This extraordinary creature, believed to have been born in 1832, recently celebrated his 191st birthday, making him not only the world’s oldest living land animal but also the oldest chelonian ever recorded.

Jonathan’s life story is a fascinating journey through time, having witnessed the invention of the telephone, the postal stamp, and the rise and fall of empires. Born before the US Civil War and during the reign of Queen Victoria, this giant tortoise has endured the test of time, living through two world wars and the entire lifespan of the Soviet Union.

The Seychelles giant tortoise has been a resident of Saint Helena since 1882 and has become a national treasure, even gracing the reverse side of the local five-pence coin. Despite his impressive age, Jonathan remains in good health, and there are optimistic expectations that he may reach two hundred years old.

Jonathan’s age is estimated based on the fact that he was already fully mature, at least 50 years old, when he arrived on the island. His current veterinarian, Joe Hollins, expressed confidence in Jonathan’s longevity, stating, “Jonathan is in good health, and all indications at present make us hopeful that he will reach his third century – if indeed he hasn’t done so already!”

Beyond his impressive age, Jonathan‘s life has been a testament to his resilience and adaptability. After experiencing loneliness in the 1980s, he found companionship with a mate named Frederica in 1991. However, a surprising revelation occurred 26 years later – Frederica was male. Despite this revelation, Jonathan’s romantic escapades have not stopped, with his vet noting that he still possesses a “good libido.”

Now blind and without a sense of smell, Jonathan roams freely on the grounds of the Governor’s house. Even at his advanced age, he continues to enjoy a weekly diet of hand-fed fruits and vegetables, ensuring he receives the essential nutrients for his well-being.

