Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Over the weekend, a 26-year-old man in Sydney faced the consequences of illegally spearing a protected fish species when he was fined $500 by New South Wales (NSW) police. The incident occurred at Oak Park in Cronulla, where reports indicated that a blue groper (Achoerodus viridis) had been speared and killed.

According to police statements, officers spoke to the man on Saturday, but the fish was not found. However, it is believed to have been returned to the water. Local reports suggest that the fish in question might be “Gus,” a 35- to 40-year-old blue groper well-known to swimmers and divers in the area.

Following inquiries, the individual was issued a penalty notice for “take groper not use rod and line or handline,” carrying a $500 fine. Blue gropers are officially protected from commercial fishing and spearfishing in NSW. The Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is currently investigating the incident after receiving a photograph and information.

Blue gropers hold the status of the official state fish in NSW, and they are protected from both commercial fishing and spearfishing. The DPI expressed disappointment at the possibility of an illegal spearing incident in Cronulla. The legal limit for catching gropers is set at a maximum of two per day using a line only, with size restrictions (bigger than 30cm, only one over 60cm). Penalties for illegal fishing can include fines of up to $22,000 or six months in jail. The community, particularly the locals at Cronulla’s Oak Park Beach, has expressed deep disappointment at the loss of ‘Gus.’ NSW Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Tara Moriarty stated on Monday that the illegal spearing of the groper was a source of sadness for everyone.

Ahimsa by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: