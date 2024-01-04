Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Over the weekend, a 26-year-old man in Sydney faced the consequences of illegally spearing a protected fish species when he was fined $500 by New South Wales (NSW) police. The incident occurred at Oak Park in Cronulla, where reports indicated that a blue groper (Achoerodus viridis) had been speared and killed.
According to police statements, officers spoke to the man on Saturday, but the fish was not found. However, it is believed to have been returned to the water. Local reports suggest that the fish in question might be “Gus,” a 35- to 40-year-old blue groper well-known to swimmers and divers in the area.
Following inquiries, the individual was issued a penalty notice for “take groper not use rod and line or handline,” carrying a $500 fine. Blue gropers are officially protected from commercial fishing and spearfishing in NSW. The Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is currently investigating the incident after receiving a photograph and information.
Blue gropers hold the status of the official state fish in NSW, and they are protected from both commercial fishing and spearfishing. The DPI expressed disappointment at the possibility of an illegal spearing incident in Cronulla. The legal limit for catching gropers is set at a maximum of two per day using a line only, with size restrictions (bigger than 30cm, only one over 60cm). Penalties for illegal fishing can include fines of up to $22,000 or six months in jail. The community, particularly the locals at Cronulla’s Oak Park Beach, has expressed deep disappointment at the loss of ‘Gus.’ NSW Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Tara Moriarty stated on Monday that the illegal spearing of the groper was a source of sadness for everyone.
Ahimsa by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Wind Energy Company Sentenced to Probation and Fined $8 Million For Killing Over 150 Eagles
- Japanese Whalers Who Think It’s OK to Keep Killing Whales Just Got Slapped With a HUGE Fine
- Queensland Pet Store Owner Fined $40,000 for Animal Neglect and Abuse
- Social Media Platforms Face Hefty Fines for Hosting Animal Cruelty Content
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments