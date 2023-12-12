Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As many dog paw-rents know, our canine friends can be a little “ruff” with their toys. However, this does not mean that they don’t love them. Indeed, many dogs can grow very attached to their toys. This seems to be the case for one Golden Retriever whose owner kindly performed “surgery” on a plush toy the pup had destroyed.

The video opens with a shot of the Retriever sitting on a couch. He is wearing several surgical masks. In front of him lies one of his toys. The toy is laid out as though it is receiving surgery. Text on the video explains, “Our dog murdered his dog, So our dog’s dog had an intense surgery”. The video then goes on to show a human stitching up the stuffed toy.

The surgery was ultimately successful. Afterward, the canine was very excited to continue playing with his toy. Viewers were also excited for the pup. Additionally, they found the video highly amusing. It has been liked over 138,000 times on the social media platform.

