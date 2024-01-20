Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A Husky mix named Kodiak has had a rough start to 2024. Kodiak began his life as part of a family. However, in May of 2023, he was surrendered to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell. Since then, the three-year-old Husky mix has been adopted and returned twice through no fault of his own. His most recent adopter was forever to bring him back to the shelter after developing a medical condition that made it impossible for them to care for Kodiak.
Now, the sweet dog is still waiting for his truly forever home. Recently, the MSPCA-Angell shelter shared the Husky mix on their Facebook page along with a plea for viewers to share his story so that he can find his forever home.
Kodiak is described as “wary of new people” but is “a happy, adorable goofball” with people he knows. The Husky mix would do well in a calm home with a family that is committed to using positive reinforcement to help the shy dog blossom. He may be able to live with another dog but would need to meet them to ensure that it is a good match. Kodiak could also live in a home with older children.
Although the shelter has received interest in the Husky mix, they are still waiting to find his perfect family. Hopefully, it will happen soon!
