Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A plastic material that is commonly used to make pet toys may be harming your animal companion’s health. Since there is no governing body that regulates the safety of pet toys, many manufacturers use Polyvinyl chloride in their products. However, this material is so notorious that it has been dubbed “poison plastic”. This nickname is due to plastic’s tendency to leach toxic ingredients. These ingredients can be harmful to animal companions if ingested and may lead to significant health issues.

Common additives in Polyvinyl chloride include phthalates and bisphenol-A (BPA). These ingredients help make the plastic more or less rigid as needed. However, studies have shown that both of these ingredients may be quite dangerous. Studies have shown that BPA is both carcinogenic and a neurotoxin. Additionally, it has been linked to thyroid disease in cats. Phthalates have also been linked to a host of health issues in humans. These include Type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and endometriosis. It is not yet clear how they affect non-human animals.

Plastic toys may also prove a choking hazard for animals. Small pieces may break off and be ingested. They may become lodged in the throat, or be swallowed and create an obstruction in the digestive tract.

Toys are important for companion animals. They allow them to expend both physical and mental energy, promoting well-being. Yet, research on the harmful effects of plastics on animals cautions humans to be cautious when choosing toys for their animal companions. To help mitigate harmful effects, look for plastic-free toys. Companion animal toys made from hemp, cotton, and wool are available. These natural fibers are not only better for the animals but also better for the planet!

DIY lovers can also upcycle old fabrics into homemade pet toys. However, it is always advisable to monitor animal companions when they play with toys to ensure that they do not hurt themselves, or ingest foreign items.

Sign this petition to Help Protect Companion Animals!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: