Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A plastic material that is commonly used to make pet toys may be harming your animal companion’s health. Since there is no governing body that regulates the safety of pet toys, many manufacturers use Polyvinyl chloride in their products. However, this material is so notorious that it has been dubbed “poison plastic”. This nickname is due to plastic’s tendency to leach toxic ingredients. These ingredients can be harmful to animal companions if ingested and may lead to significant health issues.
Common additives in Polyvinyl chloride include phthalates and bisphenol-A (BPA). These ingredients help make the plastic more or less rigid as needed. However, studies have shown that both of these ingredients may be quite dangerous. Studies have shown that BPA is both carcinogenic and a neurotoxin. Additionally, it has been linked to thyroid disease in cats. Phthalates have also been linked to a host of health issues in humans. These include Type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and endometriosis. It is not yet clear how they affect non-human animals.
Plastic toys may also prove a choking hazard for animals. Small pieces may break off and be ingested. They may become lodged in the throat, or be swallowed and create an obstruction in the digestive tract.
Toys are important for companion animals. They allow them to expend both physical and mental energy, promoting well-being. Yet, research on the harmful effects of plastics on animals cautions humans to be cautious when choosing toys for their animal companions. To help mitigate harmful effects, look for plastic-free toys. Companion animal toys made from hemp, cotton, and wool are available. These natural fibers are not only better for the animals but also better for the planet!
DIY lovers can also upcycle old fabrics into homemade pet toys. However, it is always advisable to monitor animal companions when they play with toys to ensure that they do not hurt themselves, or ingest foreign items.
Sign this petition to Help Protect Companion Animals!
Speak Up Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Shelter Dogs Choose Their Own Christmas Toys!
- Kiwi Bird-Shaped Dog Toys Removed from Store Shelves in New Zealand
- Marketing of Plastic Toys Targets Children, What You Can Do to Stop Its Effect
- 8 Upcycled Dog Toys to Get Your Dog Thinking
- Adorable Video Shows Sweet Dog Sharing Toys with Calf
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments